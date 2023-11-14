Turkey’s Erdogan Calls for Justice Against Israeli War Crimes, Advocates for Palestinian Rights

In a passionate address to a large crowd of supporters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel for its ongoing war crimes and advocated for Palestinian rights. The rally, held ahead of Turkey’s centenary celebration of its secular republic, saw hundreds of thousands of attendees waving Palestinian flags in solidarity.

Erdogan, in his hour-long speech, denounced Israel’s actions as war crimes that have gone unaddressed by Western leaders. He vowed to declare Israel a war criminal and ensure that the whole world recognizes its atrocities. This strong stance reflects Turkey’s long-held position of condemning Israeli aggression and advocating for justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Furthermore, Erdogan reiterated his belief that Hamas, the Palestinian group resisting Israeli occupation, should not be labeled as terrorists. He accused Israel of being an occupier, emphasizing the need to confront its actions and support the Palestinian cause.

Turkey stands apart from many NATO allies, the European Union, and some Gulf states as it does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. The country has been a long-standing host to its members and has actively encouraged a two-state solution, offering to mediate hostage releases during recent conflicts.

Critics argue that Erdogan’s rhetoric is driven by both the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and pressure from political allies. They suggest that while Erdogan’s criticism of Israel may resonate with his support base, a more delicate diplomatic approach is necessary for Turkey to effectively play a diplomatic role in the region.

The rally’s timing, a day before Turkey’s 100th anniversary, has raised concerns that it may overshadow celebrations of the republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Erdogan’s AK Party has clashed with the Western-facing ideals of Ataturk in recent years, with Erdogan’s own portraits appearing alongside those of the revered leader in government buildings and schools.

While Erdogan’s comments regarding Hamas align with Turkey’s established position, experts suggest that his engagement with the anti-Israel sentiment domestically aims to consolidate support from Turkey’s Sunni conservatives.

The Turkish government has assured that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not hinder the country’s centennial celebrations. Festivities, organized nationwide, are expected to proceed as planned, despite the focus on the pro-Palestinian rally dominating headlines.