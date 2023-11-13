Turkish President Erdogan: Hamas as Freedom Fighters Defending Their Homeland

In a recent address to his AK Party faction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his view that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, should not be labeled as terrorists, but rather as “mujahideen” defending their homeland. Erdogan’s statement further emphasizes his longstanding support for Hamas and his criticism of Israel’s view of the group as a terrorist organization.

Mujahideen is an Arabic term signifying individuals engaged in jihad, a holy war. Erdogan’s characterization portrays Hamas as a group fighting for freedom and rights, rather than as terrorists. He received a standing ovation from his supporters after making this statement.

While Israel regards Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdogan, in contrast, believes that the group is engaged in a legitimate resistance movement against an occupying power. He has defended Hamas in the past and has openly criticized Israel for its actions towards the Palestinian people.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated in recent years, with Israel launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as a part of its campaign against Hamas. The casualties have been high, with a significant number of civilians, including men, women, children, and the elderly, losing their lives.

Erdogan’s remarks regarding Hamas and his decision to cancel a planned visit to Israel further strained the relationship between the two countries. Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, also accused Israel of committing “a crime against humanity” in its military operations in Gaza.

It is important to note that while Erdogan defends Hamas, he does not extend the same support to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considering them as terrorists and ordering military operations against them.

The ongoing conflict and Erdogan’s stance on Hamas have put a strain on the efforts made in recent years to improve the relationship between Turkey and Israel. This strain is in contrast to the previous close alliance between the two countries before Erdogan came to power.

