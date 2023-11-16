Turkish President Erdogan Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his condemnation of Israel’s actions in the besieged Gaza Strip, referring to them as a “massacre”. During a speech to his ruling AK Party, Erdogan criticized Israel’s blockade and bombing of Gaza, stating that these actions were a disproportionate response to the attack by Hamas. He emphasized that such tactics, including cutting off electricity and water supply and targeting civilian infrastructure, amounted to a massacre rather than a legitimate war.

Erdogan further emphasized his opposition to the killing of civilians on both Israeli and Palestinian territories, calling the bombardments in Gaza a massacre of defenseless innocents. He urged the international community to take a fair and just position that considers humanitarian balances in order to prevent further escalation of violence. He specifically called on countries in the Americas, Europe, and other regions to refrain from acts that would punish the Palestinian people, such as blocking humanitarian aid.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of at least 1,055 Palestinians and the injury of thousands more, while over 1,200 Israelis have been killed and more than 100 taken hostage. Israel has imposed a total siege on Gaza, preventing the delivery of food and fuel to the population of 2.3 million people, many of whom are impoverished and reliant on aid. The Gaza administration recently announced a power outage as the sole power station ceased functioning.

Erdogan highlighted Israel’s repressive policies towards the Palestinians as the root cause of the conflict and warned that unresolved issues would lead to further, more violent conflicts in the future. He called on the international community to avoid blindly taking sides and instead work towards a balanced and humanitarian approach.

Turkey, which has a history of supporting Palestinians and hosting members of Hamas, has been seeking to improve its relations with Israel after years of strained ties. While countries like the European Union and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization, Turkey does not share the same view. As part of their efforts to mediate in the ongoing conflict, Erdogan and the Turkish foreign minister have engaged in discussions with regional powers and the United States. However, Israel’s envoy to Ankara has indicated that it is too early to discuss mediation at this stage.

