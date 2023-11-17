Turkish President Erdogan Condemns Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has heightened his criticism of Israel, referring to it as a “terror state” and calling for Israeli officials to face trial for war crimes. In a speech to members of his party, Erdogan denounced Israel’s military campaign against Hamas as one of the most treacherous attacks in history. He also expressed his disappointment with the West for providing unlimited support to Israel during the conflict.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s stance that Hamas is not a terrorist organization but a legitimate political party. He emphasized that Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006 and should not be labeled as terrorists. Furthermore, Erdogan demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclose whether Israel possesses nuclear weapons.

The Turkish president went a step further, stating that measures would be taken to designate Israeli settlers in occupied Palestinian territories as terrorists. His rhetoric against Israel intensified as the scale of Israel’s military response in Gaza escalated.

Netanyahu, in response, refused to be “morally lectured” by Erdogan and accused him of supporting the alleged terrorist state of Hamas. The strained relations between Turkey and Israel have led to the recall of Turkey’s ambassador to Israel and the suspension of official contacts between the two countries.

Erdogan’s comments preceded a scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who faced criticism for hosting the Turkish leader. Germany has taken a stance in support of Israel and opposed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Scholz argued that a pause in military action would only provide an opportunity for Hamas to regroup and obtain more missiles. Instead, he called for “humanitarian pauses” to address the dire conditions in the region.

FAQ

What did Erdogan say about Israel?

Erdogan referred to Israel as a “terror state” and called for Israeli officials to be tried for war crimes. He condemned Israel’s military campaign against Hamas and criticized the West for supporting Israel.

What is Turkey’s position on Hamas?

Turkey considers Hamas a political party rather than a terrorist organization. Erdogan emphasized that Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006.

How did Israel respond to Erdogan’s comments?

Netanyahu dismissed Erdogan’s remarks and accused him of supporting Hamas, which Israel regards as a terrorist organization.

What actions has Turkey taken regarding Israel?

Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended official contacts with Israel. This has strained relations between the two countries.

What did German Chancellor Olaf Scholz say about the situation?

Scholz opposed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, stating that it would allow Hamas to recover and acquire more missiles. Instead, he advocated for “humanitarian pauses” to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.