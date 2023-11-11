A Tragic Incident Strikes the Heart of Ankara

An appalling incident unfolded in the bustling Turkish capital as two attackers, one of whom was a suicide bomber, carried out a devastating blast. The Ministry of Interior in Turkey confirmed the incident and immediately launched an investigation into this act of terrorism. Tragically, both attackers lost their lives, with one of them detonating the bomb and the other being “neutralized” by the authorities.

The attack took place in the vicinity of ministerial buildings and parliament, as the attackers drove up to the main entrance of the targeted building. Amid the chaos, two police officers sustained injuries, further highlighting the gravity of the situation. This blast marks the first of its kind in Ankara for several years, leaving the nation shaken.

Eyewitness videos captured by Reuters showed the aftermath of the attack—damaged windows of a Renault cargo vehicle, scattered debris on the street, and a heavy presence of soldiers, police, and emergency vehicles. The explosion occurred on Ataturk Boulevard, just one kilometer away from the parliament building, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to attend the opening session.

According to a senior Turkish official, the attackers hijacked the vehicle, killing its driver in Kayseri, a city located southeast of Ankara. They then proceeded with their heinous plan, causing devastation and chaos in the heart of the capital. One of the injured police officers sustained shrapnel injuries, underscoring the severity of the attack.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide a brief account of the incident. He revealed that “two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack.” While one attacker detonated the bomb, the other was “neutralized.” During the incident, the two officers sustained minor injuries.

As a precautionary measure, the police announced their intention to carry out controlled explosions for any “suspicious package incidents” across Ankara. The authorities did not attribute the attack to any specific armed group at this stage, leaving room for further investigation.

This tragedy comes almost a year after an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul claimed the lives of six individuals and left 81 wounded. In that case, Turkey held Kurdish militants responsible for the attack. The recent incident in Ankara has received international condemnation, with President of the European Council Charles Michel and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi expressing their strong support for Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

FAQs:

Q: What happened in Ankara?

A: Ankara, the capital of Turkey, experienced a suicide blast carried out by two attackers, resulting in casualties and damage.

Q: Were the attackers apprehended?

A: Unfortunately, both attackers lost their lives during the incident.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: Two police officers sustained injuries, but there were no reported civilian casualties.

Q: Has any armed group claimed responsibility for the attack?

A: As of now, no specific armed group has been identified as responsible for the attack.

Q: Was this the first attack of its kind in Ankara?

A: No, there have been previous attacks in Ankara, but this is the first in several years.

