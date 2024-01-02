Turkey’s Decision to Block Minehunter Ships Bound for Ukraine

Turkey has recently announced that it will not permit two minehunter ships, which were donated by Britain to Ukraine, to pass through its waters on their way to the Black Sea. This decision is based on an international treaty that prohibits the wartime passage of ships through the straits. The ships were intended to strengthen Ukraine’s sea operations in its conflict with Russia.

In a statement released by Turkey’s presidency’s communications directorate, it was clarified that the vessels would not be allowed to use the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as long as the war in Ukraine persists. Turkey, as a member of NATO, has informed its allies of this decision.

Turkey’s position is rooted in the 1936 Montreux Convention, which was triggered when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. According to the convention, military ships of the warring parties are not allowed passage through the straits. Although the pact does allow exempted ships to return to their home bases, neither Russia nor Ukraine has expressed a desire to send their warships through the Turkish straits since the conflict began.

Additionally, Turkey has warned non-Black Sea states against sending warships through the straits. According to the Montreux Convention, non-belligerent parties can transit through the straits during times of war, but the ultimate decision lies with Turkey if it perceives a risk of being drawn into the conflict. Turkey’s implementation of the Montreux Convention is aimed at preventing further escalation in the already tense Black Sea region.

It is important to note that Turkey maintains positive relations with both Kyiv and Moscow amid the ongoing war. The country’s decision to block the passage of the minehunter ships to Ukraine reflects its commitment to the stipulations outlined in the international treaty, as well as its efforts to maintain regional stability.

