The Complex Dynamics between Turkey, the United States, and the Israel-Hamas War

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the strained relationship between Turkey and the United States has added another layer of complexity to the situation. The roots of this tension can be traced back to disagreements over the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a predominantly Kurdish group that has been a key ally of the United States in the fight against ISIS.

The disagreement reached a critical point on October 5 when an American F-16 fighter aircraft shot down a Turkish drone near U.S. forces in northern Syria. This incident further exacerbated the already strained relationship between the two countries. Turkey has been conducting military operations against the Syrian Kurds, whom they view as an extension of their own Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist organization.

The United States, on the other hand, sees the Syrian Kurds as valuable allies in the fight against ISIS. The conflict between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds dates back to 2014 when the Islamic State took control of northern Syria and Iraq. At that time, President Obama requested Turkey’s assistance in fighting the terrorist group, but Erdogan declined. This led the United States to work directly with the SDF, resulting in the successful defeat of ISIS.

However, tensions persisted as Turkey continued to conduct military operations against the Syrian Kurds, undermining the fight against ISIS in the eyes of the United States. This disagreement over the SDF has strained the U.S.-Turkey relationship and has had significant implications for their approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With these existing tensions, it is not surprising that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not received direct communication from U.S. President Joe Biden during this crisis. Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been engaging with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan over the phone. This serves as a clear indication of the strained relationship between the two leaders.

While Erdogan has attempted to play a mediation role in the Israel-Hamas conflict by reaching out to regional leaders, the UN Secretary-General, and the Russian President, the absence of direct communication with President Biden demonstrates the complexities of the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

Overall, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has highlighted the deep-rooted disagreements and tensions between Turkey and the United States, particularly regarding the Syrian Kurdish forces. These differences in approach and priorities have further complicated an already volatile situation in the Middle East.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the main source of tension between Turkey and the United States?

The main source of tension between Turkey and the United States is their disagreement over the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a predominantly Kurdish group that has been crucial in the fight against ISIS.

2. Why does Turkey view the Syrian Kurds as a threat?

Turkey views the Syrian Kurds as an extension of their own Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and its allies have designated as a terrorist organization. Turkey believes that the military operations conducted by the Syrian Kurds undermine their fight against terrorism.

3. How has the conflict between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds impacted the fight against ISIS?

The conflict has complicated the fight against ISIS as Turkey’s military operations against the Syrian Kurds have been seen by the United States as undermining their efforts against the terrorist group. This has strained the U.S.-Turkey relationship and affected their approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

4. Why has direct communication between President Erdogan and President Biden been limited?

The limited communication between President Erdogan and President Biden is a result of the strained relationship between the two leaders, primarily due to their differing views on the Syrian Kurds and Turkey’s military operations.

Sources:

– Council on Foreign Relations