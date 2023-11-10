Turkey Responds to Reports of Ataturk Documentary Scrapped by Disney+

Turkey’s governing party has criticized reports suggesting that Disney+ will not be broadcasting a documentary series about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) had previously called for the cancellation of the show, alleging that it glorified a Turkish dictator and genocide killer. Turkey’s television watchdog RTUK has announced an investigation into the matter, emphasizing the significance of Ataturk as a social value.

It is reported that Disney’s decision to cancel the series may have been influenced by ANCA’s lobbying activities. However, these reports have drawn strong criticism from Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). Omer Celik, spokesman for the AKP, expressed disappointment in Disney’s alleged capitulation to pressure from the Armenian lobby. He called it disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Turkey and its people. Celik accused the USA-based genocide network of using historical events to further their political agenda, which seeks to hinder the normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations.

In response to the controversy, Walt Disney Turkey has revised its content distribution strategy to ensure a wider reach. The company has announced that a special version of the Ataturk documentary will be aired on the FOX television channel in Turkey, followed by its screening as two separate films in theaters. However, it remains uncertain whether the documentary will still be available on the Disney+ streaming service. According to Saner Ayar, the producer, Ataturk will now reach even more people as part of the centenary celebrations.

FAQs

Q: What is the documentary series about?

A: The documentary series focuses on the life and contributions of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish state.

Q: Why did the Armenian National Committee of America call for the cancellation of the show?

A: The ANCA alleged that the series glorified a Turkish dictator and genocide killer.

Q: What is Turkey’s response to the reports of the series being scrapped?

A: Turkey’s governing party has criticized the decision and accused Disney+ of succumbing to pressure from the Armenian lobby.

Q: Will the documentary series still be available on Disney+?

A: It is unclear whether the series will be broadcast on the Disney+ streaming service.

Q: How will the documentary be distributed in Turkey?

A: Walt Disney Turkey has revised its strategy and will air a special version of the documentary on the FOX television channel, followed by screenings of two separate films in theaters.

