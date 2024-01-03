New Developments in UK-Ukraine Naval Deal as Turkish Waters Close

In a surprising turn of events, Turkey has clarified that two British minehunter ships destined for Ukraine cannot pass through Turkish waters due to an international agreement. This development comes after Ukraine’s armed forces struck a deal to acquire the Sandown Class vessels from Britain’s Royal Navy, as the country continues to face Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s communications directorate released a statement emphasizing that, as long as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, these mine-hunting ships will not be permitted to traverse the Turkish Straits to reach the Black Sea. The statement rebuts any disinformation circulating about the situation and highlights that the Turkish Straits have been closed to both Russian and Ukrainian warships, in accordance with the Montreux Convention of 1936, which governs maritime traffic through these waters.

The United Kingdom had previously anticipated that the convention would hinder the immediate transfer of the ships. The UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson referred to a press conference held by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in London last month. During the conference, Ukrainian Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa acknowledged that due to the pact, the vessels could not be brought to the Black Sea at present. However, Neizhpapa also acknowledged that even once the war between Russia and Ukraine concludes, the ships would still be instrumental in addressing the ongoing threat of mines in the Black Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of the minehunter ships?

A: The minehunter ships are specifically designed to detect and remove naval mines that pose a threat to maritime security.

Q: What is the Montreux Convention of 1936?

A: The Montreux Convention is an international agreement that regulates maritime traffic through the Turkish Straits, including the Bosporus and the Dardanelles. It establishes rules for the passage of warships and governs access to the Black Sea.

Q: How does the closure of Turkish waters impact the UK-Ukraine naval deal?

A: The closure of Turkish waters prevents the passage of the British minehunter ships to the Black Sea, delaying their delivery to Ukraine as agreed upon in the naval deal.

Q: What does the future hold for the UK-Ukraine naval deal?

A: The UK-Ukraine naval deal remains in place, but alternative routes or arrangements may need to be explored to ensure the delivery of the minehunter ships to Ukraine.

Q: How significant is the ongoing threat of mines in the Black Sea?

A: The ongoing threat of mines in the Black Sea poses serious challenges to maritime operations and safety. The minehunter ships would play a vital role in addressing this threat once the conflict between Russia and Ukraine concludes.

