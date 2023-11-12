Turkey Threatens Further Strikes on Kurdish Targets in Syria and Iraq

Turkey has issued a warning, stating that it may increase its air strikes on Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq in response to a recent attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Ankara. The Turkish government has declared that all Kurdish facilities in Syria and Iraq are valid military targets, as it has discovered that the attackers responsible for the bomb detonation in front of government buildings in Ankara had entered Turkey from Syria.

In retaliation for the attack, Turkey’s military has carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and conducted raids across the country, resulting in several arrests of individuals suspected of having links to the PKK. The PKK is considered a “terrorist group” by Turkey and its Western allies.

A national security meeting was held on Wednesday by the Turkish government to discuss their response to the attack. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the attackers had received training in Syria and entered Turkey through its borders with Syria. Fidan emphasized that Turkey’s response would be “very precise.”

The Turkish government has announced that all infrastructure, superstructure, and energy facilities belonging to the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) are legitimate targets for their security forces, armed forces, and intelligence units. The YPG is seen by Turkey as an affiliate of the PKK and has been targeted in cross-border incursions into northern Syria in the past. However, the YPG is also a key ally of the United States-led coalition in the fight against ISIS.

The support for the YPG from the US and other western allies, such as France, has strained relations with Ankara. Minister Fidan cautioned third parties, likely referring to US, Russian, and French troops present in the region, to stay away from facilities and individuals associated with the PKK and the YPG.

In light of these developments, Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbasi arrived in Ankara on Wednesday to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler. Iraq has publicly opposed the Turkish military presence in the country and denounced Ankara’s recent air strikes.

