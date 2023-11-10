Turkey Recalls Ambassador to Israel in Protest Against Gaza Bloodshed

Turkey has taken a firm stance against the recent bloodshed in Gaza and has announced the recall of its ambassador to Israel. In addition, the Turkish government is severing contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes as a result of the ongoing attacks by Israel against Palestinian civilians and its refusal to accept a ceasefire.

The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and has deemed Israel’s actions against civilians unacceptable. The mounting death toll among Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children, has further strained relations between Turkey and Israel.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has held Netanyahu personally responsible for the civilian deaths in Gaza and has stated that he no longer views him as a viable partner for dialogue. Erdogan has made it clear that Turkey is writing off Netanyahu as their point of contact.

Israel had previously withdrawn all diplomats from Turkey as a security measure, and the Israeli foreign ministry announced last weekend a re-evaluation of relations with Ankara due to Turkey’s increasingly inflammatory rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite the recall of the ambassador and the severing of contacts with Netanyahu, Turkey does not plan to completely sever ties with Israel, as Erdogan believes that some level of diplomatic communication is necessary in international diplomacy. The Turkish government has appointed Ibrahim Kalin from the intelligence agency to mediate an end to the conflict and is engaging in negotiations with both Israel and Hamas.

However, Erdogan remains firm in his stance that Netanyahu is primarily responsible for the violence and has lost the support of his own citizens. Erdogan has called on Netanyahu to take a step back and put an end to the bloodshed.

The strained relations between Turkey and Israel mark a significant shift from their previously improving ties. Both countries had reappointed ambassadors and were exploring potential collaboration on a natural gas pipeline project. However, Erdogan’s recent accusations against the Israeli government have strained the relationship once again.

The situation in Gaza continues to be a point of contention, and the Turkish government’s strong reaction to the bloodshed highlights the growing international concern over the conflict. As US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, prepares to visit Turkey, protests led by the IHH humanitarian relief fund are expected to greet him. These protests aim to bring attention to the impact of the conflict on civilians in Gaza and urge Israeli leaders to do more to protect them.

