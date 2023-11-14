Turkey Expresses Concern Over Gaza Conflict, Recalls Ambassador to Israel

Turkey has taken the decision to recall its ambassador to Israel in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the repeated attacks on civilians by Israeli forces. The escalating violence and the dire living conditions faced by the people in the besieged Gaza Strip have prompted Turkey to voice its concerns and take a decisive action.

Citing the “unfolding humanitarian tragedy” caused by Israel’s continuous assaults on innocent civilians and its refusal to heed calls for a ceasefire and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the recall of Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar. This move signifies a strong response by Turkey to the deteriorating situation and the loss of innocent lives in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed his deep disappointment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he is cutting off contact with him. However, Erdogan clarified that this action does not mean Turkey is severing all ties with Israel. He emphasized that his intelligence chief continues to maintain communication with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as with Hamas.

Turkey’s stance on Gaza differs significantly from that of Western governments. While Turkey harbors members of Hamas and does not deem the group as a terrorist organization, it has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire, highlighting its commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

President Erdogan expressed his vision for the future, stating that Turkey wishes to see Gaza as a peaceful region, integrated into an independent Palestinian state. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as the capital, and ensuring territorial integrity in accordance with international agreements.

The decision to recall Israeli diplomats from Turkey had been previously taken due to security concerns during pro-Palestinian demonstrations. However, Israeli diplomats have now been further recalled to reassess the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.

In the coming weeks, President Erdogan is set to engage with regional actors at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh. The aim is to discuss possible avenues for a ceasefire in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of its people.

While international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza continue to mount, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has shown no inclination to pursue such prospects. The Israeli military remains steadfast in its offensive, pushing into Gaza and intensifying airstrikes.

Humanitarian aid has begun to reach Gaza through the Rafah crossing, offering some respite amidst the dire situation. However, various human rights organizations have consistently emphasized the urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why has Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel?

Turkey has decided to recall its ambassador to Israel due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continuous attacks on Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces. The Turkish government expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation and took this action to demonstrate its stance against the violence and loss of innocent lives.

2. Is Turkey cutting off all relations with Israel?

No, Turkey is not severing all ties with Israel. While President Erdogan announced that he would no longer communicate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he clarified that Turkey’s intelligence chief maintains contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as with Hamas. Turkey remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the region.

3. What is Turkey’s position on Hamas?

Unlike the United States and the European Union, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Turkey hosts members of Hamas and has called for an immediate ceasefire, distinguishing its position from Western governments.

4. What is President Erdogan’s vision for Gaza’s future?

President Erdogan envisions Gaza as a peaceful region that is part of an independent Palestinian state. He emphasizes the importance of adhering to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital, and ensuring territorial integrity in accordance with international agreements.

5. What is the response of Israel to calls for a ceasefire?

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Israeli military continues to push into Gaza and intensify airstrikes despite mounting pressure to cease its offensive operations.