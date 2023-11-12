Turkey Recalls Ambassador from Israel: A Bold Move in the Name of Humanitarian Tragedy

Turkey has made a significant diplomatic move by recalling its ambassador to Israel, driven by what it calls the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza and Israel’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire. This decision comes in the wake of Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza since Hamas’ cross-border attack, which began on October 7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his strong disapproval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he is no longer someone Turkey can engage in conversation with. Erdogan went on to say, “We have written him off.”

Although this recall represents a step towards distancing Turkey from Israel, it does not signify a complete severing of diplomatic ties between the two nations. Erdogan acknowledged that full disconnection is not feasible, particularly in the realm of international diplomacy. However, he holds Netanyahu responsible for the violence and urges him to take a step back and put an end to it.

Israel’s ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, had already left Turkey in October due to concerns raised by Israel’s National Security Council, warning against travel to Turkey. This warning stemmed from fears that Israelis could become targets of protests in the country.

The decision to recall the Turkish ambassador was justified by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, which highlighted the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by Israel’s assault on civilians. They also condemned Israel’s refusal to heed calls for a ceasefire and facilitate the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid. As a consequence, Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar has been summoned back to Ankara for consultations.

The timing of Turkey’s announcement coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to visit Turkey, as part of his recent travels to the region. Blinken’s trip aims to emphasize the importance of protecting civilian lives in both Israel and the Gaza Strip, with a strong focus on delivering humanitarian assistance. Additionally, Blinken seeks to reduce tensions in the region and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working with partners to establish the necessary conditions for a lasting peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.

