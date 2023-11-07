Turkish Military Conducts Airstrikes on PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

In response to a recent suicide attack in Ankara, Turkish warplanes have conducted new airstrikes on Kurdish sites for the second time in three days. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the strikes successfully destroyed 16 targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in their strongholds across the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions.

The Turkish government assured that every precautionary measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and minimize damage to the environment during the operations. This latest military action is part of a series of ongoing operations that Turkey has been conducting to push back the PKK, which has been engaged in terrorist activities since 1984, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

The recent PKK attack in Ankara coincidentally took place during Turkey’s parliamentary session, where the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was on the agenda. Turkey’s approval has been delayed due to its dissatisfaction with the Swedish police’s refusal to ban PKK marches and demonstrations in Stockholm. It is speculated that the PKK may be attempting to obstruct the ratification process, as it could potentially improve Turkey’s strained relations with the United States.

Turkey has been actively seeking the United States’ support in ceasing its assistance to the Kurdish fighters of the YPG group in Syria. Ankara considers the YPG a sister organization to the PKK and therefore views American support for them as counterproductive to regional stability. For its part, the United States relied on the YPG’s assistance in combating the ISIS threat in the region. Therefore, Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership might be seen as a diplomatic leverage to persuade the US to reconsider its support for the YPG.

As tensions continue to escalate, Turkey remains committed to combating the PKK’s insurgency, both domestically and across its borders. The airstrikes on the group’s targets in northern Iraq are part of a larger strategy to maintain Turkey’s national security and stability.