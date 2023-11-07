Turkish Military Strikes PKK Positions in Retaliation for Terrorism

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has confirmed that Turkish forces conducted retaliatory airstrikes on Iraqi positions held by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). This action comes in response to the recent bomb attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, which was claimed by the PKK. The attack targeted Turkey’s Interior Ministry, resulting in the injury of two security officers and the death of one assailant in a shoot-out with the police.

In his televised comments, Fidan announced that Turkish jets had carried out two airstrikes on PKK sites in Iraq, emphasizing that all infrastructure, large facilities, and energy facilities belonging to the PKK or its affiliate, the People’s Defense Units (YPG), would now be legitimate targets for Turkish security forces. Fidan also warned third parties to stay away from these facilities. He affirmed that the Turkish armed forces’ response to the terrorist attack would be forceful and would make the PKK regret its actions.

Turkish airstrikes in Iraq have been ongoing since the attack, with a significant number of PKK militants neutralized. In addition, Turkish intelligence agents operating in Syria have reportedly eliminated a Kurdish militant who was suspected of orchestrating a bomb attack in Istanbul last year, resulting in six casualties.

While Turkish intelligence claims that the attackers entered the country through Syria, Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) strongly denied this. Abdi accused Turkey of seeking pretexts to legitimize its attacks on their region and launching a new military aggression. He labeled Turkey’s threat to target the region’s infrastructure and populated cities as a war crime, adding that such actions have been witnessed before.

The PKK, classified as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been engaged in a prolonged insurgency against Ankara since 1984. The Turkish military has conducted numerous cross-border attacks in both Iraq and Syria and has expressed intentions to expand its incursion into Syria.