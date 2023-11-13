Turkey Conducts Airstrikes Against Kurdish Militants Following Ankara Blast

Turkey’s military has launched airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq following a deadly bombing in the capital city of Ankara. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which adds to their nearly four-decade long insurgency.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has reported that their warplanes successfully destroyed 20 PKK targets in multiple regions of northern Iraq, including caves, bunkers, shelters, and warehouses. The statement emphasized that domestic and national ammunition was used to neutralize numerous terrorists, citing self-defense rights from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to justify the strikes.

While the PKK is labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, according to the pro-PKK Firat News Agency, the group admitted to carrying out the blast outside Turkey’s Interior Ministry building. The explosion resulted in the death of one civilian and left two others injured, including two non-life-threatening injuries to police officers.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that one of the attackers was identified as a PKK member and blew himself up, while the second attacker has yet to be identified. The scene of the attack revealed the discovery of various weapons and explosives, including guns, hand grenades, a rocket launcher, and C-4 explosives.

It is important to note that Kurds constitute the largest minority in Turkey, accounting for 15% to 20% of the population, as reported by Minority Rights Group International. Despite not having an official homeland or country, portions of Kurdistan are recognized as non-governmental regions by Iran and Iraq.

The PKK is accused by Ankara of training separatist fighters and carrying out attacks against Turkey from their bases in northern Iraq and Syria. In response, Turkey has conducted numerous operations against the PKK within its borders and launched cross-border operations into Syria.

Turkey has been plagued by terror attacks, particularly in the mid to late 2010s, as the border with war-torn Syria saw an increase in insecurity. In November of the previous year, the PKK was held responsible for a bomb attack in Istanbul that resulted in six deaths and several injuries.

Addressing lawmakers after the recent attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue the fight against terrorism until all terrorists are eliminated, both domestically and abroad. He referred to the latest attack as the “final flutters of terrorism” in the country.

