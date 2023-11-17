Turkey Explores Alternatives with Eurofighter Typhoon Acquisition Amidst F-16 Delays

Turkey is considering the purchase of secondhand Eurofighter Typhoons to address the delays in acquiring more F-16 fighters from the United States. The unexpected move comes as Turkey seeks options to bolster its air power. While Turkey is reportedly eyeing the purchase of up to 40 Typhoons, the collaborative nature of the program could pose challenges. Germany, one of the partner nations involved in the Eurofighter project, is expected to resist the sale.

Turkish Defense Minister, Yasar Gular, revealed that the country is in talks with Spain and the United Kingdom to procure Typhoons, with Germany voicing objections. The status of Italy, the fourth partner nation, remains uncertain. Turkey plans to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets in two batches of 20, if the deal progresses.

The Eurofighter consortium continues to manufacture new-build Typhoons, but some partner nations, including Austria, have sought to offload their older, less-capable Tranche 1 versions of the jet. These Tranche 1s have limited air-to-ground capabilities but could be made available more quickly. If the deal goes through, it would not only benefit Turkey by providing additional aircraft, but also Spain and the United Kingdom, as it would allow them to free up funding for modernization efforts by removing these older aircraft from their inventories.

However, the transfer of Typhoons to Turkey would require German approval. Turkey may also request a higher level of capability, such as advanced radar, the MBDA Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, and more advanced air-to-ground munitions. Reports suggest that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may appeal to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift the block on the sale during his visit to Germany.

Yet, Germany is unlikely to be swayed, especially given the strict weapons export policy it already upholds and the current political climate. Turkey’s resistance to Sweden’s NATO membership, as well as concerns over its position on Kurdish militants, contribute to Germany’s reluctance to transfer arms.

Despite these complicating factors, Turkey’s interest in acquiring Typhoons stems from the delays it has faced in acquiring more F-16s. The Turkish Air Force already operates the world’s third-largest fleet of F-16s, but their plans to purchase 40 more new F-16s, along with modernization kits, have been held up by Congress due to deteriorating relations between Turkey and the United States.

Turkey has been preparing for this eventuality and has stockpiled spare parts for its existing F-16 fleet since 2019. The country has also implemented a structural improvement program to extend the service lives of its oldest F-16s and has been working on developing locally produced weapons.

Additionally, Turkey is closely monitoring the actions of its primary regional rival, Greece, a fellow NATO member, as it introduces French-made Dassault Rafale fighters to its air force. Traditionally, if Greece acquires new fighters, Turkey responds with a fighter purchase of its own to maintain a balance. Ongoing tensions between Turkey and Greece often result in unfriendly encounters between their air forces over the Aegean Sea.

In light of these circumstances, Turkey is exploring alternative options with the Eurofighter Typhoon acquisition to address its immediate need for additional fighters. While the path forward may not be straightforward, Turkey is actively pursuing alternatives to strengthen its air combat capabilities.