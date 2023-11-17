Turkey Investigating Withdrawal of Disney+ Ataturk Series Amid Controversy

Turkey’s state radio and television agency is currently conducting an investigation into the reported cancellation of a forthcoming series on the country’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, by digital platform Disney Plus. Originally scheduled for release on October 29th, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the six-part series was abruptly withdrawn.

Disney has now confirmed that the series will instead be released as two films. The first film will premiere on Fox in Turkey on October 29th, with the second set to debut in Turkish theaters on December 22nd. Both films are expected to return to Fox the following summer. The decision to change the format of the series, as well as the reasons behind this shift, have not been explicitly explained by Disney.

Initial reports suggesting that Armenian American advocacy groups pressured Disney Plus into canceling the Ataturk series have sparked political controversy. These groups feared that the series would diminish Ataturk’s role in the Armenian genocide. Omer Celik, deputy chairman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), expressed disappointment with the cancellation, stating that the decision was disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Turkey and its people.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk played a pivotal role in the foundation of the Republic of Turkey in 1923, serving as the country’s first president until his death in 1938. He introduced numerous political, economic, and social reforms, while actively promoting a secular Turkish national identity. Today, Ataturk is widely celebrated in Turkey, with any insult to his name being considered a criminal offense.

In response to the allegations of Armenian lobby intervention, Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, chaired by Ebubekir Sahin, has publicly announced that a thorough investigation will be conducted. Historians estimate that between 1915 and 1923, approximately 1.5 million Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks lost their lives in forced marches and mass killings, which were motivated by the Ottoman Empire’s concerns that Christian communities would align with Russia during World War I. While Turkey acknowledges the deaths of many Armenians during confrontations with Ottoman forces, the country disputes the term “genocide” and questions the accuracy of the larger casualty counts.

It should be noted that in 2021, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to officially recognize the Armenian genocide, which has been a point of contention for many years. Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), which advocated for the cancellation of the series, claimed that Ataturk played a significant role in the later stages of the genocide and obstructed justice for the crimes committed.

Disney Plus launched in Turkey in June 2022 as part of its global expansion, which included new markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The platform’s entry into Turkey included the premiere of its first Turkish-language original show, “Escape.”

