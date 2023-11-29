Turkey Expected to Approve Sweden’s NATO Accession in the Coming Weeks, According to Swedish Minister

Amidst ongoing discussions and negotiations, Turkey has informed Sweden that it anticipates ratifying Sweden’s long-awaited accession into the NATO military alliance within the next few weeks. This significant development comes after Sweden, along with Finland, expressed their desire to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Turkey, a member of NATO, raised concerns regarding the alleged support of the two countries for organizations that Turkey identifies as terrorist groups.

Although Turkey previously endorsed Finland’s membership bid in April, it has yet to confirm Sweden’s accession. Nevertheless, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom revealed that Turkey’s Foreign Minister expressed optimism about the ratification process during a bilateral meeting. “I had a bilateral with my colleague, the (Turkish) foreign minister… where he told me he expected the ratification to take place within weeks,” Billstrom stated before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Despite this announcement, Turkey has stipulated that Sweden must take additional measures to control local members affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), an organization considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States. In response, Sweden introduced an anti-terrorism bill that criminalizes membership in terrorist organizations while also easing arms export restrictions on Turkey. The Swedish government emphasizes that it has fulfilled its obligations under an agreement signed last year.

While some within NATO had hoped for Sweden’s ratification before the Brussels meeting, no specific date has been provided. “The Turkish foreign minister (Hakan Fidan) didn’t present a date but said ‘within weeks,'” Billstrom explained.

Furthermore, President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey previously linked Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s accession into the European Union, the negotiations of which have remained suspended for several years. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged that there are outstanding issues that need resolution before Turkey’s EU accession can proceed. In light of this, the EU stated its willingness to resume talks with Turkey, focusing on negotiating customs union modernization and exploring measures to ease visa applications.

It is worth noting that Sweden’s NATO membership also requires ratification from Hungary. However, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assured that Hungary will not delay or obstruct Sweden’s membership ratification. Billstrom explained, “That means that it is more in the hands of Ankara than maybe of Budapest. We expect white smoke from Budapest the moment there is white smoke from Ankara.”

As the discussions continue and the ratification process unfolds, it remains to be seen when Sweden’s accession into NATO will finally be realized. Nonetheless, the expressed expectations from Turkey signal a positive step towards further strengthening the alliance and addressing regional security concerns.

