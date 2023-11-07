Turkish Police Launch Security Crackdown Following Ankara Bombing

In the aftermath of a devastating suicide bomb attack in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, Turkish police have initiated a comprehensive security crackdown across the country. The Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, announced that raids were conducted in 64 provinces, targeting individuals who possessed illegal arms, with the attack being attributed to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

As a result of these widespread operations, 928 individuals have been apprehended for possessing illegal arms, while an additional 67 individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion of having links to the PKK. Notably, the number of people detained for suspected PKK membership later increased to 90, according to the state-run Anadolu agency. Over 13,400 security personnel participated in these operations, leading to the seizure of more than 1,000 illegal weapons.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu provided insight into the police operations, highlighting the intention to detain as many suspects as possible. Koseoglu emphasized that these detentions marked just the beginning of the process, indicating that not all detained individuals would necessarily face arrest. The significant scale of the operation underscores the heightened vigilance and intensified information gathering by Turkish police in targeting PKK suspects.

The focal point of Tuesday’s raids was the southeastern city of Sanliurfa, which shares a border with Syria. As an important location in the fight against terrorism, Sanliurfa played a central role in the security efforts carried out by the police.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, has been involved in a protracted armed uprising against the Turkish government for several decades. The conflict, which commenced in 1984, has tragically resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives.

Following the Ankara bombing, where the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the entrance of the Turkish Ministry of Interior, Turkey promptly responded by launching airstrikes on suspected PKK sites in northern Iraq. These locations serve as bases for the PKK’s leadership.

The Turkish police’s concerted efforts, driven by the urgency to maintain security and combat terrorism, demonstrate the nation’s determination to ensure the safety of its citizens.