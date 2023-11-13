Turkey prepares for daring rescue mission to save trapped American caver

Turkey is mobilizing its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to launch a high-risk rescue operation to save American caver Mark Dickey, who has been trapped in a cave. The authorities plan to utilize a helicopter to fly him back to safety, with health teams eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Dickey had initially experienced severe symptoms, including bleeding and vomiting, but fortunately, his condition has improved. Dr. Tulga Şener, the medical coordinator for Turkey’s caving federation, revealed that Dickey received blood transfusions and additional units are available at his current location. However, it appears that further transfusions will not be necessary.

To ensure Dickey’s well-being during the rescue mission, a doctor and paramedic have been stationed with him in the cave. Several medical encampments have also been set up inside the cave to aid in his removal.

In a recent video, Dickey expressed his gratitude towards the cavers who have been assisting him as well as the Turkish government. Although he appears alert and capable of communication, he acknowledged that his recovery is ongoing and he will require extensive help to safely exit the cave.

A team of 116 rescuers, with 28 working inside the cave, are currently at the scene. The Morca cave, where Dickey is trapped, has an astonishing depth of over 4,100 feet.

While the incident is being closely monitored by the U.S. European Command in Germany, the U.S. Department of Defense has not yet received an official request for support.

With the daring rescue mission about to commence, the international community anxiously awaits the outcome, hoping for a successful extraction of Mark Dickey from the depths of the Morca cave.

