Turkey Implements Montreux Convention to Maintain Peace in the Black Sea

In a move to uphold the Montreux Convention and prevent further escalation in the Black Sea, Turkey announced on Tuesday that it would not allow two minehunter ships donated by Britain to transit its waters en route to Ukraine. The decision comes as Turkey seeks to maintain impartiality and promote peace in the region amidst Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Last month, Britain had pledged to transfer two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy to bolster their sea operations against Russia. However, Turkey, as a member of NATO, informed its allies that it would block the passage of these vessels through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as long as the war in Ukraine persists.

“Our pertinent allies have been duly informed that the mine-hunting ships donated to Ukraine will not be allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea as long as the war continues,” stated Turkey’s presidency’s communications directorate.

Turkey’s decision is based on the 1936 Montreux Convention, which it invoked when Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The convention stipulates regulations for the passage of military ships through the Turkish straits during times of war, with exceptions made for ships returning to their home bases. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine has expressed any intention to pass their warships through the straits since the conflict began.

Furthermore, Turkey issued a warning to non-Black Sea states, urging them not to send warships through the straits during this period. According to the Montreux Convention, warships of non-belligerent parties are permitted to transit through the straits during times of war, but the final decision lies with Turkey, as it evaluates the potential of being drawn into the conflict.

Turkey’s implementation of the Montreux Convention demonstrates its commitment to upholding international agreements and promoting stability in the Black Sea region. Despite maintaining friendly relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, Turkey wants to ensure the preservation of peace and avoid any actions that may exacerbate the situation.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Montreux Convention?

A: The Montreux Convention is an international agreement that regulates the transit of military vessels through the Turkish straits during times of war.

Q: Why did Turkey block the passage of minehunter ships to Ukraine?

A: Turkey blocked the passage of minehunter ships to Ukraine to comply with the Montreux Convention and prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea.

Sources:

– Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits (Montreux Convention): [URL]

– Turkey’s presidency’s communications directorate statement: [URL]