Amid ongoing tensions in Cyprus, Turkey’s foreign minister has criticized the United Nations (UN) for its perceived lack of neutrality in the conflict. The Security Council recently condemned construction work by Turkish Cypriots within the buffer zone of the divided island nation, as well as their assault on UN peacekeepers. The Council stated that the road construction violated the status quo and went against previous resolutions. Turkish Cypriots had physically confronted international peacekeepers who attempted to block their road-building activities, which aimed to connect the village of Arsos in the north with the multi-ethnic village of Pyla, within the buffer zone.

While the Security Council welcomed the subsequent halt in construction, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry rejected the Council’s position, claiming it was divorced from the realities on the ground. According to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, similar road construction projects by Greek Cypriots had faced no obstacles or condemnation from the UN. Fidan asserted that the UN was biased against Turkish Cypriots and accused them of acting like a hawk.

In response to Turkey’s criticism, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ support for UN peacekeepers, denouncing any assault on peacekeepers serving worldwide. Dujarric further highlighted Guterres’ condemnation of the recent assault specifically.

The dispute in Cyprus dates back to 1974 when the island was divided along ethnic lines following a Turkish invasion triggered by a coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece. Turkey is the only country that recognizes the declaration of independence from the Turkish Cypriots in the north. The internationally recognized government sits in the Greek Cypriot south. UNFICYP, a UN peacekeeping force, has been responsible for maintaining a ceasefire and overseeing a buffer zone between the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot forces in the north and the Greek Cypriot forces in the south for almost 50 years.

The contentious road project would grant Turkish Cypriots direct access to Pyla, bypassing a checkpoint near a British military base. While Turkey claims the road is a humanitarian initiative benefiting both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot residents of Pyla, the Cyprus government views it as a potential military threat due to its sensitive location.

The recent statement from the Security Council, supported by the international community, underscores a clear rejection of the Turkish Cypriot leadership’s claims and sends a powerful message that such actions will not be tolerated. As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for all sides to engage in constructive dialogue to find a peaceful resolution and foster stability in the region.