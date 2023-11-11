The Unsettling Shake-up in China’s Leadership Raises Concerns about the Future of Xi Jinping’s Rule

Hong Kong – As Xi Jinping embarks on his unprecedented third term, the composition of China’s top ranks has experienced a significant shake-up. The installation of Xi’s handpicked loyalists was intended to facilitate the realization of his ambitious vision for China. However, within a mere year, a storm of turbulence has engulfed his carefully chosen ruling elite, casting doubt on his judgment and undermining international confidence in his leadership. This comes at a time when China is grappling with economic challenges on the home front and facing heightened competition with the United States on the global stage.

In recent months, the abrupt disappearances of two senior members of China’s cabinet, who played crucial roles as the country’s intermediaries with the world, have caused a stir. Defense Minister Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for three weeks, leading to speculation that he may be under investigation. Preceding this, Foreign Minister Qin Gang was dramatically ousted after vanishing from public view for an entire month.

These sudden absences coincide with Xi’s efforts to eradicate any perceived threats or vulnerabilities with the aim of enhancing national security, particularly in the face of mounting tensions with Western powers. Both Li and Qin hold positions among China’s five state councillors, a senior cabinet role that supersedes that of a regular minister. Additionally, Li serves on the Central Military Commission, a powerful body headed by Xi himself that commands the armed forces.

Simultaneously, the unexpected removal of two high-ranking generals has sent shockwaves through the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, an elite unit established by Xi to modernize China’s conventional and nuclear missile capabilities. This has raised concerns of a broader purge within the military.

The Chinese government, which has grown increasingly opaque under Xi’s leadership, has offered minimal public explanations for this series of personnel shake-ups. Furthermore, it has displayed little interest in dispelling the rampant speculation surrounding these developments.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Qin was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair while serving as China’s envoy to Washington, as revealed by an international Communist Party investigation. However, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the report. The lack of transparency surrounding the fate of these high-profile ministers has dealt a blow to Beijing’s international image, particularly as it has portrayed its political model as more stable and efficient than Western democracies.

Experts assert that the growing uncertainty within China’s ruling elite has exposed the vulnerabilities of the one-party system, which have been further magnified by Xi’s consolidation of personal power during his third term. Drew Thompson, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore, describes the current situation in China as a significant political risk emanating from Beijing, affecting both Xi Jinping and his handpicked subordinates. Thompson also highlights the absence of established rules and norms that govern behaviors within the system.

Although Defense Minister Li holds a largely ceremonial role within the Chinese system and does not directly command combat forces, he plays a crucial role as the face of China’s military diplomacy to the outside world. Any potential trouble experienced by Li would reflect poorly on Beijing, particularly given the recent removal of two state councillors early on in Xi Jinping’s third term, as noted by James Char, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

While Li has engaged in various diplomatic activities since assuming his post, including meetings with Russian and Belarusian counterparts as well as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, recent weeks have seen him noticeably absent from important diplomatic engagements, such as the annual border defense meeting with Vietnamese officials and a scheduled meeting with Singapore’s Navy Chief.

Nevertheless, experts point out a potential silver lining in Li’s mysterious absence when it comes to efforts to stabilize US-China relations. Li was previously sanctioned by the US for China’s acquisition of Russian weapons, with Beijing consistently asserting that a meeting with Li would only be possible if these sanctions were lifted. If Li were to be removed as defense minister, it might pave the way for the resumption of high-level military talks between the two superpowers.

FAQs

1. Who is Xi Jinping?

Xi Jinping is the current President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. He has been in power since 2013 and was recently granted a third term, an unprecedented move in modern Chinese history.

2. Why have two senior members of China’s cabinet gone missing?

The exact reasons for the disappearances of Defense Minister Li Shangfu and former Foreign Minister Qin Gang remain unknown. However, there is speculation that their absences may be linked to Xi Jinping’s drive to strengthen national security and eliminate potential threats and vulnerabilities within the ruling elite.

3. What are the implications of these leadership changes in China?

The shake-up in China’s top ranks has raised concerns about Xi Jinping’s judgment and the stability of his rule. It has also dampened international confidence in China’s governance, particularly amidst economic challenges and increased competition with the United States. Furthermore, the lack of transparency surrounding these changes has impacted Beijing’s image as a stable and efficient political model.

4. How does this turbulence affect US-China relations?

The removal or potential investigation of Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who has been previously sanctioned by the US, could create opportunities for high-level military talks and potentially contribute to the stabilization of US-China relations.

(Source: CNN.com)