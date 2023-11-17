Tunnel Rescue Mission in Uttarkashi Faces Obstacles, IAF Deploys Drilling Machine

In a race against time, a rescue operation is underway to save 40 workers who have been trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, for almost 90 hours. The operation hit a setback when a landslide occurred, further delaying the rescue efforts. Additionally, the auger drill machine used in the operation experienced a failure.

To address the situation, engineers from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) sought assistance from the Indian Air Force. The IAF promptly airlifted a 25-ton high-performance drilling machine, the ‘American Augers’, from New Delhi to the Chinyalisaur airstrip. From there, it was transported to the tunnel.

The rescue team faces significant challenges due to the fragile nature of the rocks in the area. However, with the newly arrived drilling machine, which has a penetration rate of 5-6 meters per hour, the rescue efforts are expected to be expedited. The machine is capable of penetrating 50 meters within 10-12 hours, providing a tentative timeline for the operation.

The installation of the advanced auger machine began in the evening, requiring 3-4 hours. A dedicated platform inside the tunnel was prepared to accommodate the high-performance machine. Simultaneously, rescue teams started inserting a six-inch diameter duct pipe through the debris to send additional food packets to the trapped laborers. This larger duct pipe will also facilitate better communication, with plans to send walkie-talkies to the workers.

The expanding debris, now covering an area of 60 meters inside the tunnel, presents added complexity to the rescue operation. Despite these challenges, the NHIDCL is determined to save the trapped workers and has reached out globally for advice. They are seeking guidance from experts who successfully rescued a junior football team from a cave in Thailand in 2018.

While technical counsel is being sought online, NHIDCL officials have also sought specific advice from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), known for their expertise in geosciences.

As the rescue operation continues, the efforts of the rescue team are commendable as they work tirelessly to save the lives of those trapped in Uttarkashi.

