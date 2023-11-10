Tunisian President Rejects European Union Financial Support, Raising Concerns of Strained Relations

In a surprising turn of events, Tunisian President Kais Saied has outright rejected the financial support offered by the European Union. The announcement comes as a blow to the “strategic partnership” established between Tunisia and the EU just three months ago, which aimed to combat human trafficking and strengthen border control.

The European Commission had recently pledged to disburse 127 million euros ($133 million) in aid to Tunisia as part of their joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration from Africa to Europe. However, President Saied has taken a stand against this offer, stating that it conflicts with a previously signed memorandum of understanding from July.

While some may argue that the size of the financial support should not be the sole focus, President Saied emphasizes that it is the principle behind the proposal that is the root of the issue. The July deal included a commitment of 1 billion euros in aid to Tunisia, highlighting the EU’s commitment to supporting Tunisia’s struggling economy and addressing the migration crisis. The significantly smaller amount proposed by Europe has left Tunisian authorities frustrated and concerned about their ability to improve public finances, potentially leading to concerns of defaulting on foreign debts.

This rejection of financial support comes at a time when Tunisia is facing an influx of migrants from both Tunisia and North Africa, causing strains on neighboring countries like Italy. In response, Tunisia has postponed a visit by the European Commission and even denied entry to members of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee. These actions demonstrate Tunisia’s firm stance on maintaining its sovereignty and not allowing external interference in its affairs.

The rejection of financial support by President Saied has raised concerns about the future of the Tunisian-EU partnership. Some European countries, including Germany, have also expressed reservations about the immigration deal, citing concerns about human rights and the political situation in Tunisia following Saied’s assumption of power.

As Tunisia navigates these challenging circumstances, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Tunisia and the European Union will unfold in the coming months.