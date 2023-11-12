Tunisian President Dismisses Prime Minister, Bringing New Leadership

A significant change in leadership took place in Tunisia as President Kais Saied announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who made history as the first woman to lead a government in the North African country. The sudden decision was documented in a video released by the presidency on Tuesday evening, without any explanation provided.

In a quick succession, President Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani as the new Prime Minister. Hachani’s previous background includes working at the Tunisian central bank and studying law at the University of Tunis, where President Saied himself served as a faculty member. Despite being relatively unknown to the general public, Hachani wasted no time and immediately took the oath of office in the presence of the president.

Bouden’s appointment by President Saied took place on October 11, 2021, following his exercise of sweeping powers, initiated on July 25 of the same year. These actions involved the dismissal of the then-prime minister and the suspension of parliament, granting the president the ability to rule by decree. Subsequently, the constitution was modified through a referendum in the summer of 2022, significantly diminishing parliamentary authority and giving the president unlimited powers.

A newly elected assembly, resulting from legislative elections at the end of 2022, has been in place since spring 2023. However, the opposition parties boycotted these elections, leading to an abysmally low voter turnout of around 10%. President Saied has repeatedly dismissed various ministers over the past few months, including the foreign minister, without providing any reasons.

Tunisia has experienced a series of arrests since February, affecting approximately 20 opposition figures, media personnel, and business leaders. Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party and a prominent critic of President Saied, was among those detained. The president has accused them of “plotting against state security” and labeled them as “terrorists.” Amnesty International has criticized these arrests as a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

In the aftermath of the 2011 democratic revolution, which led to the overthrow of autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring across the region, Ennahdha has been a dominant force in coalitions in Tunisia. Unfortunately, the country is currently facing a political crisis exacerbated by severe economic challenges. Tunisia’s national debt stands at 80% of its GDP, with sluggish economic growth of only two percent. Poverty levels are increasing, and unemployment remains alarmingly high at 15%.

Source: [AFP](“https://www.afp.com/”)