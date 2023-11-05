Tunisian President Claims Zionist Movement Behind Naming of Storm Daniel

Tunisian President Kais Saied sparked outrage and accusations of antisemitism when he claimed that the naming of Storm Daniel, which caused devastating floods in Libya, was orchestrated by the “Zionist movement.” In a nearly hour-long monologue at a cabinet meeting, Saied questioned why the storm was named Daniel, asserting that it was because the Zionist movement had infiltrated the minds of meteorologists. However, storm names are selected from a list compiled by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization committee and are arranged alphabetically to be familiar to people in each impacted area.

While some dismissed Saied’s comments as a misinformed rant, it is important to note that the figure of Daniel is revered as a prophet by both Hebrew and Muslim traditions. The president’s remarks have been deemed antisemitic by critics, who argue that they reflect a pattern of scapegoating and victimizing different groups. This is not the first time Saied has faced accusations of racism, as he has previously made controversial statements about Black African migrants and their compatibility with Tunisian society.

Tunisia is home to a small Jewish community of around 1,500 to 2,000 individuals, down from nearly 100,000 in the 1940s. The president has previously pledged safety for all Jews in the country following a deadly attack at a synagogue on Djerba island. However, his conspiratorial rhetoric and criticisms of other Arab countries’ normalization deals with Israel have intensified concerns among the Jewish community, who view his comments as a dangerous form of antisemitism.

Saied’s tenure has been marked by a major power grab that saw him dissolve parliament and rule by decree. Critics argue that his actions have consolidated a one-man rule, which raises concerns about democratic backsliding in Tunisia. It remains to be seen how the president’s controversial remarks will impact relations within the country and beyond its borders.