Tunisia Considers Legislation to Prohibit Israel Normalization

Tunisia is currently engaged in a heated parliamentary debate over a proposed bill aimed at criminalizing any form of normalization with Israel. As the conflict in Gaza escalates and the death toll continues to rise, the draft legislation seeks to define “normalization” as the recognition of the State of Israel or the establishment of direct or indirect ties with it. Such actions would be deemed “high treason” under the law.

Individuals found guilty of “the crime of normalization” could face severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from six to ten years and hefty fines between 10,000 to 100,000 dinars ($3,155 to $31,553). Repeat offenders may even face life sentences. Additionally, the bill seeks to ban any form of interaction between Tunisians and Israelis, whether in political, economic, scientific, cultural, artistic, or sporting contexts, taking place in territories held or occupied by Israel.

The proposal to outlaw relations with Israel enjoys considerable support both within the Tunisian parliament and among the general public. Parliamentary speaker Brahim Bouderbala expressed that there is “total agreement” between the president, the parliament, and public opinion on this matter. He reiterated Tunisia’s strong belief in the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The bill was initially drafted in October by a group of lawmakers who support President Kais Saied, an independent law professor who assumed office in 2019. President Saied has consistently advocated for the Palestinian cause and categorizes anyone normalizing ties with Israel as a “traitor.” His sentiments resonate with a significant portion of Tunisians, as evidenced by the numerous demonstrations in support of Palestine and condemnation of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

It is important to note that Tunisia has a small Jewish community, primarily residing in closed-quarters on the island of Djerba. The community numbers around 1,000 individuals and holds the oldest synagogue, El Ghriba, which attracts thousands of Jewish pilgrims from around the world annually. Unfortunately, incidents targeting Tunisia’s Jewish heritage have occurred, including an attack on the holy site during a pilgrimage earlier this year and the recent torching of an empty Jewish synagogue housing the shrine of a 16th-century rabbi.

As the Tunisian parliament continues to debate this contentious bill, it remains to be seen how the legislation will progress and what implications it could have for Tunisia’s relations with Israel and its Jewish community.

