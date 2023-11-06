EU Commissioner Invites Tunisia to Return €60 Million in Funds

European Commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood, Olivér Várhelyi, has made a bold move by inviting Tunisia to send back the €60 million in funds that were transferred earlier this week. This comes in response to Tunisian President Kais Saied’s rejection of the European Union’s financial offer, considering it insufficient and not in line with the agreed memorandum of understanding.

While Saied’s remarks caused surprise and received wide coverage, Várhelyi’s invitation is an unexpected twist. In a statement, Várhelyi clarified that the €60 million in budgetary support had been paid to the Tunisian treasury upon the government’s request. However, the European Commissioner stated that if Tunisia does not want the funds, they are free to cancel the disbursement request and return the money to the EU budget.

This exchange reflects the ongoing controversy surrounding the EU-Tunisia memorandum. Criticism from the European Parliament and humanitarian organizations has centered on allegations of abuses against sub-Saharan migrants by the Tunisian authorities, including collective expulsions to the Libyan border. Additionally, President Saied’s racist views of black Africans have raised concerns about human rights.

The memorandum’s negotiation process has also faced scrutiny, with European Council President Charles Michel questioning the Commission’s approach. However, the Commission responded firmly, emphasizing its freedom to negotiate agreements that are not legally binding under international law.

The invitation extended by Várhelyi suggests a willingness to maintain a genuine partnership with Tunisia if they return to the spirit of the strategic and comprehensive agreement. It remains to be seen how Tunisia will respond and whether the implementation of the memorandum will proceed as planned.

This development showcases the complexities involved in international relations and the challenges of addressing migration issues. The EU-Tunisia relationship and the memorandum itself serve as a testing ground for future agreements with neighboring countries. As the situation unfolds, both parties will need to find common ground and ensure the protection of human rights while addressing migration concerns effectively.