The Impact of Tucson’s Monsoon Season: Unusual Dryness and Heat

Tucson experienced an atypical monsoon season in 2023, with lower rainfall and higher temperatures than usual. The official rain measurement in Tucson stood at 4.73 inches, which is almost an inch less than the average monsoon rainfall of 5.69 inches from June 15 to September 30. The entire region, including Tucson and its surrounding areas, received below-average precipitation this year according to the National Weather Service.

Contrary to the previous year, which brought above-average rain to most areas except for Tucson’s airport, this year saw a decrease in rainfall. In 2022, Tucson received 4.94 inches, while other climatological sites benefited from higher rainfall totals. Nogales, for instance, received a significant 15 inches of rain, surpassing its yearly average by nearly six inches.

Although the 2023 monsoon season ranks as the 39th driest on record, it compensated for this lack of rainfall with intense heat. The weather service reported 83 days with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees by September 27, compared to the preceding year’s 63 such days. This heatwave extended from June 16 to August 7, with a record-breaking streak of 53 consecutive days above 100 degrees in Tucson. July, in particular, emerged as the hottest month ever recorded in the city, with every day reaching at least 100 degrees and 29 of the 31 days exceeding 105 degrees. Astonishingly, 14 of those days reached temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

Despite receiving some precipitation in the middle of July, it did not significantly alleviate the scorching temperatures. Gigi Giralte, an NWS meteorologist, noted that while rainfall generally cools the area, it was not the case this time. The influence of precipitation was overshadowed by the sweltering heat. Giralte also mentioned that the weather service is hopeful for a cooler fall, although the National Climate Prediction Center forecasts above-normal temperatures for the region until the end of the year. Interestingly, upcoming forecasts indicate an above-normal chance of precipitation in October.

In conclusion, Tucson’s monsoon season in 2023 was marked by an unusual lack of rainfall and extreme heat. While hoping for cooler temperatures, residents should brace themselves for an extended warm spell. The impact of these weather patterns highlights the importance of preparing for and adapting to changing climate conditions.

