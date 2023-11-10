Tucker Carlson Opens Up About His Controversial Departure From Fox News

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Tucker Carlson shed light on previously undisclosed details surrounding his departure from Fox News. The former host, now a prominent Twitter podcaster, was candid about his views on the right-wing media company and his former colleagues.

Prefacing his remarks by making it clear that he held no grievances against Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corp. chief Lachlan, whom he described as always being amiable and supportive, Carlson didn’t hold back in his criticism of certain female executives at the company.

Describing the network as being “run by fearful women”, Carlson’s statements alluded to a culture of incompetence and lack of leadership. Although he refrained from explicitly naming names, he was quoted in The Wall Street Journal as once referring to a senior executive using derogatory language.

During the 50-minute interview, part of Carlson’s “Tucker on X” video series, which he launched after his departure from Fox, he expressed confusion regarding the exact reasons behind his unexpected firing. Recalling his 14-year tenure at the network, he emphasized the level of freedom he had been granted in expressing his views, stating, “They let me say whatever I wanted…for 14 years, and I’ll never stop being grateful for that.” However, he acknowledged that he had taken note of the incident as a turning point in his career, vowing never to work for someone else again.

While Carlson admitted that the public humiliation and termination were difficult experiences, he also noted their positive impact on his personal growth, saying, “Being humiliated in public, being fired…is totally good for you in the end. It keeps you from thinking you’re Jesus.”

Shortly after Carlson’s departure, Fox News also severed ties with his senior executive producer, Justin Wells, following a lawsuit filed by former producer Abby Grossberg regarding a toxic work environment. Carlson shared that Elon Musk had reached out to Wells shortly after his dismissal, suggesting that he join Twitter. Although they are not directly affiliated with Musk, Carlson expressed gratitude for the platform’s uncensored nature, emphasizing that they use it like any other content creator.

In May, Musk publicly welcomed Carlson’s video series to Twitter, clarifying that there was no formal arrangement between the two parties and that Carlson would abide by the same rules and regulations as other content creators on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

