Tucker Carlson Discusses Departure from Fox News and Reflects on Network Dynamics

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Tucker Carlson opened up about his departure from Fox News and shared his thoughts on the network’s internal dynamics. While expressing gratitude towards the Murdoch family, who owns the company, Carlson also made reference to the network being “run by fearful women.”

During the interview, Portnoy asked Carlson about his firing from Fox News. Carlson acknowledged that his view of the network had not fundamentally changed, as he was allowed to express his opinions freely for 14 years. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity, but also admitted that he said something that led to his termination. However, Carlson mentioned that he was never explicitly told what it was that he said.

Despite his firing, Carlson holds no ill will towards Fox News. He recognized the network’s kindness towards him and emphasized his good relationship with the Murdochs. He acknowledged that one day, for reasons unknown to him, they decided to part ways. Carlson did not anticipate his firing and stated that he made a mental note to never work for someone else again.

When discussing the internal dynamics at Fox News, Carlson mentioned that while the Murdochs were always supportive, there were some individuals within the company who posed challenges. He described these individuals as “fearful women” and mentioned that they occasionally caused issues for his producers. However, Carlson clarified that the Murdochs never interfered directly with his work and did not impede his freedom of expression.

Additionally, Carlson touched on his coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine during his time at Fox News. He revealed that the network’s management was displeased with his coverage, although they never directly confronted him about it. Despite this, Carlson harbored no complaints and acknowledged that he could sense their disapproval.

Overall, Carlson’s interview provides insight into his perspective on his departure from Fox News and sheds light on the dynamics within the network. While expressing gratitude towards the Murdochs, Carlson also acknowledges challenges posed by certain individuals at the company.

