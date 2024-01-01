DRC President Tshisekedi Declared Winner Amidst Controversy

Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a contentious election that has been labeled a ‘farce’ by the opposition. The country’s election commission announced that Tshisekedi secured over 70 percent of the vote, granting him a second term in office.

The announcement of the preliminary results on December 20 in Kinshasa was met with demands for a vote rerun from the opposition and various civil society groups. They raised concerns about significant logistical issues that raised doubts about the validity of the outcome.

Rival candidate Moise Katumbi, a prominent businessman, secured 18 percent of the vote, while former oil company executive Martin Fayulu received 5 percent. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, renowned for his work in treating victims of sexual violence, received less than 1 percent of the vote.

The voter turnout for the election reached over 40 percent, with approximately 18 million people casting their ballots. The election chief, Denis Kadima, stated that the results would be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation. Opposition candidates have a two-day window to present their claims, and the constitutional court has seven days to make a decision.

The final results are expected to be announced on January 10, with the president’s inauguration scheduled for the end of that month.

The opposition’s rejection of the election results comes as no surprise, considering the DRC’s troubled history of disputed and violent elections, undermining the trust of its citizens in the country’s institutions.

Prior to the announcement of the results, various opposition candidates, including Katumbi, urged the populace to reject the outcome and mobilize in protest. The logistics problems encountered during the election, such as late or non-opening polling stations and issues with voter cards, contribute to their concerns.

Furthermore, the decision to extend the voting into a second day, deemed illegal by local observers and civil society organizations, raises further questions about the fairness of the election. In some parts of the country, votes were still being cast five days after the official election day.

In response to the announcement of the results, Fayulu, one of the opposition candidates, referred to the election as a farce and urged people not to accept the outcome. Tensions escalated earlier in the week, leading to confrontations between Fayulu’s supporters and law enforcement authorities. Tear gas was deployed as protesters clashed with police officers, throwing rocks, and barricading themselves inside the opposition headquarters.

While the constitutional court will have the final say, the controversy surrounding the election’s validity persists. The fate of the DRC now lies in the hands of the court as it deliberates on the opposition’s claims and decides whether to confirm Tshisekedi’s victory. Only then will the nation have a clear path forward under its re-elected president.

