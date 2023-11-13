New Speaker of the House Faces Criticism and Skepticism from Trump Allies

Amidst the recent election of Rep. Mike Johnson as the House Speaker, there has been a growing sense of suspicion and doubt among Trumpworld allies. Just a week ago, these far-right instigators and supporters of former President Donald Trump were celebrating Johnson’s victory, expressing their elation on social media platforms and sharing old memes that depicted him in a positive light.

However, the honeymoon period for Johnson may have come to an end, particularly among the far right. When he voiced lukewarm support for providing additional financial assistance to Ukraine during a conversation with reporters in the Capitol, he found himself in a difficult situation. Johnson presented the issue of aid to Ukraine as a matter of accountability and clear objectives, rather than fully aligning with the America First stance that many MAGA diehards expect.

While President Joe Biden’s administration has requested Congress to approve a $100 billion package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and border security, Johnson has hesitated to support it. Instead, he has endeavored to separate the funding packages and has only sought $14.3 billion for Ukraine by reducing IRS funding. Interestingly, this approach might end up costing the federal government $90 billion over ten years, according to the head of the IRS.

Even before the economic implications of his proposal were revealed, Johnson faced considerable backlash from the far right. Anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer criticized his remarks, characterizing them as a “DISASTER.” Similarly, far-right podcaster and white nationalist Stew Peters labeled Johnson as a “shill for the Zionist Military Industrial Complex.”

Many within Trump’s circle are also expressing concerns about Johnson’s stance on Ukraine funding. For them, this issue serves as a key point of contention, with Johnson’s tepid support rubbing them the wrong way. However, their criticism extends beyond Ukraine, encompassing past statements supportive of Ukraine’s fight against Russia, perceived friendly views on “critical race theory,” and a perceived lack of support for Trump.

Although it is easy to dismiss these critics as right-wing extremists, their reservations about Johnson resonate with a significant portion of Trump’s base. The concerns raised about Johnson have evolved into a list of alleged missteps and inconsistencies. Consequently, there is a growing unease among Trumpworld detractors.

Despite the initial criticisms, some Trump operatives are giving Johnson the benefit of the doubt. They argue that he needs time to adjust to his new role and navigate the complexities of the Speaker position. Nonetheless, doubts persist regarding his stance on critical issues and his alignment with Trump’s agenda.

In addition to the concerns surrounding Ukraine funding, some Trump allies have taken note of a new addition to Johnson’s team: Dan Ziegler. Ziegler’s previous work with the Heritage Foundation’s political arm, “Heritage Action for America,” and his donations to Ron DeSantis, a potential rival of Trump’s in the presidential primary, have raised eyebrows.

While Johnson may be facing a rough start and skepticism from Trump allies, there is consensus that he possesses a calm and affable temperament. However, in the politically charged atmosphere of the current landscape, this may not be enough to quell the concerns and doubts surrounding his alignment with Trump’s agenda and the direction of the GOP.

FAQs:

Q: What concerns do Trump allies have about Speaker Mike Johnson?

A: Trump allies have raised concerns about Johnson’s support for Ukraine funding, his position on critical issues like “critical race theory,” and his perceived lack of support for Trump.

Q: How has Johnson presented his stance on aid to Ukraine?

A: Johnson has portrayed the issue of aid to Ukraine as a matter of accountability and clear objectives, distinct from the America First stance favored by many Trump supporters.

Q: Who has criticized Johnson’s position on Ukraine funding?

A: Anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer and far-right podcaster Stew Peters are among those who have criticized Johnson’s stance. Other Trump allies have also expressed reservations.

Q: What concerns have been raised about Johnson’s past statements?

A: Concerns have been raised about Johnson’s previous statements supportive of Ukraine’s fight against Russia and his perceived friendly views on “critical race theory.”

Q: Who is Dan Ziegler, and what concerns have arisen regarding his addition to Johnson’s team?

A: Dan Ziegler, a new addition to Johnson’s team, previously worked for the Heritage Foundation’s political arm and made donations to Ron DeSantis, potentially creating doubt among Trump allies about his alignment with Trump’s agenda.