US Policy in the Middle East: Examining the Consequences

The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has brought attention to the role of US policy in the Middle East and its impact on the region. While it is important to note that no American president directly caused the conflict, it is undeniable that US policy, particularly under the Trump administration, has contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.

The Trump administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was characterized by a clear favoritism towards Israel. This included recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy there, a move that disregarded Palestinian claims to a capital in East Jerusalem. Additionally, the administration cut significant financial support for Palestinians, including funding for Palestinian hospitals and the UN Relief and Works Agency.

By offering unwavering support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, the Trump administration marginalized the Palestinians and failed to address the fundamental issue of displacement and occupation. This one-sided approach not only hindered the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the conflict but also exacerbated tensions in the region.

While the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE, were hailed as a positive development, it is important to critically examine their impact. These agreements were mainly motivated by shared opposition to Iran and economic interests rather than a genuine resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While any steps towards peace should be welcomed, it is crucial not to overstate their significance and view them as a comprehensive solution to the region’s challenges.

As the current violence continues to escalate, the United States has pledged support to Israel. President Biden has promised assistance and emphasized America’s commitment to ensuring Israel’s security. The US Navy has deployed a carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean, indicating a warning against other states getting involved.

While the immediate focus is on de-escalating the conflict and addressing the humanitarian crisis, it is essential to recognize the long-term consequences of US policy in the Middle East. A comprehensive and balanced approach is needed to address the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and promote stability and peace in the region.

As the Biden administration navigates its stance on the conflict, it must learn from past mistakes and work towards a more equitable and inclusive approach that considers the aspirations and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians. Only through a concerted effort to address the underlying issues can a lasting solution be achieved and a more peaceful Middle East become a reality.