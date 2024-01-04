New Perspective: Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses During Presidency

During Donald Trump’s presidency, his businesses reportedly received at least $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments and government-backed entities from 20 countries. This revelation comes from a new report released by House Democrats, titled “White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump.”

The report highlights that the payments were made to four Trump-controlled businesses: the Trump hotels in Washington, Las Vegas, and New York, as well as Trump Tower in Manhattan. Despite Trump handing over day-to-day operations to his sons, he maintained personal ownership and control over his businesses, allowing him to continue benefiting from them.

The majority of the foreign payments identified in the report came from the Chinese government and two state-owned entities, totaling nearly $5.6 million. The state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, in particular, paid $5.35 million in rent for space in Trump Tower from February 2017 to October 2019.

Another major contributor of foreign payments was the Saudi government, which spent over $615,000 at Trump properties in New York and Washington. Trump had previously praised Saudi Arabia for its business transactions with him, and the report highlights how Trump made significant policy decisions regarding Saudi Arabia while his businesses were receiving payments from the government.

Other notable payments came from Qatar, Kuwait, India, Malaysia, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. These payments were primarily made at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause?

A: The Foreign Emoluments Clause is a provision in the United States Constitution that prohibits federal officials, including the President, from accepting gifts or benefits from foreign governments without congressional approval.

Q: Did the foreign payments violate the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause?

A: According to House Democrats, these payments violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause as they were made directly to Trump’s businesses without congressional approval.

Q: Were these payments the only ones Trump received during his presidency?

A: The report acknowledges that the identified payments are likely only a small fraction of the total amount Trump received from foreign governments during his presidency.

Q: Did Trump face legal challenges regarding his business dealings as President?

A: Yes, there were three major court cases regarding Trump’s business dealings during his presidency. These cases raised concerns about the Emoluments Clause but failed to provide clear resolution.

