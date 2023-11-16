Trump Files Lawsuit Against Former MI6 Officer Over Controversial Dossier

In a dramatic legal showdown, former President Donald Trump has taken his legal battles across the Atlantic, launching a lawsuit against Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, and his intelligence consultancy, Orbis Business Intelligence. Trump alleges that the release of an explosive dossier by Steele’s firm resulted in significant damage to his personal and professional reputation.

The highly controversial dossier, known as the Steele dossier, contained sensational claims about collusion between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russian officials, including allegations of compromising material held by Russia. However, many of these allegations were never substantiated. While Trump had previously dismissed the dossier as “fake news” and referred to Steele as a “failed spy,” he is now seeking legal recourse.

Trump’s lawyers have filed a claim in London’s High Court, vehemently denying all allegations made in the dossier and demanding unspecified compensation for the distress caused to Trump and his family. According to Trump’s legal team, the false and embarrassing claims necessitated extensive explanations to counter their damaging impact.

Representing Orbis, a London-based firm established by former British intelligence professionals, lawyers are seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that it lacks the potential for success. Previous legal battles involving Steele and Orbis over the dossier in British courts have yielded mixed outcomes. In 2020, a libel claim by Russian national and businessman Aleksej Gubarev was dismissed, ruling that Steele cannot be held accountable for the dossier’s public release. In another case, Orbis was ordered to pay Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman for inaccurate personal data in the dossier, while dismissing most of their complaints.

This transatlantic legal battle adds yet another layer to Trump’s extensive litigation challenges. While the hearing in London is scheduled for two days, a decisive ruling is expected in due course. As the saga continues to unfold, Trump is simultaneously embroiled in multiple other cases in both federal and state courts in the United States.

FAQ