Trump Files Lawsuit Against Former MI6 Officer Over Controversial Dossier

In a dramatic legal showdown, former President Donald Trump has taken his legal battles across the Atlantic, launching a lawsuit against Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, and his intelligence consultancy, Orbis Business Intelligence. Trump alleges that the release of an explosive dossier by Steele’s firm resulted in significant damage to his personal and professional reputation.
The highly controversial dossier, known as the Steele dossier, contained sensational claims about collusion between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russian officials, including allegations of compromising material held by Russia. However, many of these allegations were never substantiated. While Trump had previously dismissed the dossier as “fake news” and referred to Steele as a “failed spy,” he is now seeking legal recourse.
Trump’s lawyers have filed a claim in London’s High Court, vehemently denying all allegations made in the dossier and demanding unspecified compensation for the distress caused to Trump and his family. According to Trump’s legal team, the false and embarrassing claims necessitated extensive explanations to counter their damaging impact.
Representing Orbis, a London-based firm established by former British intelligence professionals, lawyers are seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that it lacks the potential for success. Previous legal battles involving Steele and Orbis over the dossier in British courts have yielded mixed outcomes. In 2020, a libel claim by Russian national and businessman Aleksej Gubarev was dismissed, ruling that Steele cannot be held accountable for the dossier’s public release. In another case, Orbis was ordered to pay Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman for inaccurate personal data in the dossier, while dismissing most of their complaints.
This transatlantic legal battle adds yet another layer to Trump’s extensive litigation challenges. While the hearing in London is scheduled for two days, a decisive ruling is expected in due course. As the saga continues to unfold, Trump is simultaneously embroiled in multiple other cases in both federal and state courts in the United States.
FAQ
- What is the Steele dossier?
- Who is Christopher Steele?
- What legal actions has Trump taken in relation to the dossier?
- Is this the first time Steele and Orbis have faced legal action over the dossier?
- What is the current status of Trump’s lawsuit?
The Steele dossier refers to a collection of reports compiled by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, and his intelligence consultancy, Orbis Business Intelligence. The dossier contained allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russian officials, as well as other unverified claims.
Christopher Steele is a former British spy who worked for MI6 and was tasked with managing the service’s Russia desk. After leaving the intelligence community, he established Orbis Business Intelligence and became known for his involvement in producing the controversial Steele dossier.
Trump has filed a lawsuit against Christopher Steele and Orbis Business Intelligence, accusing them of causing personal and reputational damage and distress. He is seeking compensation for the alleged data protection breaches resulting from the release of the dossier.
No, there have been prior legal cases involving Steele and Orbis in British courts regarding the dossier. One case involved a libel claim by Russian businessman Aleksej Gubarev, which was dismissed, and another case resulted in Orbis being ordered to pay compensation to Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman for inaccurate personal data in the dossier.
The hearing in London’s High Court is scheduled for two days. While a decision is not expected immediately, a ruling will be made at a later date.