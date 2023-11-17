New Developments: Trump Takes Legal Action Over Russia Dossier Allegations

In a surprising turn of events, former US President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings in the British courts regarding the infamous “Steele Dossier.” The dossier, which claimed that Trump engaged in bribery and participated in scandalous activities during his time in Russia, has been a long-standing source of controversy. Trump’s legal team argues that he is seeking “vindication” for the false allegations made against him in 2017, stating that the document violates UK data protection laws.

The company behind the dossier, Orbis Business Intelligence, has firmly denied any involvement in making the document public. Back in 2016, a US political consultancy commissioned Orbis to produce a report on potential Russian interference in the US general election. The expenses for this project were allegedly covered by Hillary Clinton’s Democrats and other political opponents of Trump. After completing his findings, Christopher Steele, the former head of MI6’s Russia desk, shared them with the FBI, a British national security officer, and an aide to a senior US senator.

The dossier, eventually obtained and published by Buzzfeed News, contained unverified intelligence claims, suggesting Trump had a compromising relationship with the Kremlin. False allegations in the dossier included claims of “perverted sexual behavior” and involvement in sex parties in St. Petersburg. It also accused Trump of paying bribes to further his business interests in Russia.

Trump’s legal team argues that these false allegations constitute a breach of the UK’s strict data protection laws, regardless of their veracity. The claim for damages is centered on the reputational damage suffered by Trump due to the dossier’s publication. According to Hugh Tomlinson KC, representing the former president, the dossier contains scandalous claims that Trump has not attempted to withdraw or clarify.

Antony White KC, representing Orbis, has countered Trump’s claims by stating that his client cannot be held responsible for Buzzfeed’s publication of the document. Orbis maintains that it never intended for the dossier to become public and has since destroyed its own copies of the research. White argues that any reputational damage or distress suffered by Trump was caused by Buzzfeed, absolving Orbis of liability.

As the legal battle continues, the case raises questions about data protection laws, the validity of unverified intelligence reports, and the role of media organizations in disseminating sensitive information. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for the future of transnational legal disputes and the balance between personal reputations and freedom of information.

