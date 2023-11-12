Young Activists Challenge European Countries in Landmark Climate Lawsuit

In a groundbreaking legal battle, a group of six young activists from Portugal is taking on 32 European countries, alleging their failure to address the urgent issue of climate change. The European Court of Human Rights will hear this unprecedented case, marking the first climate lawsuit to be filed with the court. The claimants, ranging from ages 11 to 24, argue that they are on the frontlines of climate change and demand that these countries take immediate and significant action to combat the crisis.

The implications of this case are immense. A favorable ruling would not only compel countries to ramp up their climate efforts but also pave the way for similar lawsuits worldwide, asserting that governments have a human rights obligation to protect people from the impacts of climate change. On the other hand, a ruling against the claimants could have detrimental effects on future climate litigation.

The ambitious nature of this lawsuit cannot be understated. “This is truly a David and Goliath case, that’s unprecedented in its scale (and) its potential impacts,” said Gearóid Ó Cuinn, the director of Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), which supports the claimants’ case. The court proceeding will require numerous states to defend themselves simultaneously, a situation never seen before on a global scale.

The catalyst for this legal battle traces back to devastating wildfires that struck Portugal in 2017. These fires razed vast areas and claimed numerous lives, leaving a lasting impact on the claimants. The smoke-filled air forced the closure of schools, including the one attended by Catarina Mota, one of the claimants. Fuelled by their shared experiences, Mota and fellow claimant Cláudia Duarte Agostinho joined forces and enlisted the support of GLAN to gather more claimants affected by the 2017 fires.

While the initial spark for the lawsuit was the fires, the claimants argue that climate change continues to shape their lives. Portugal frequently endures scorching heatwaves, making it challenging to be outdoors, concentrate on studies, and even breathe. These extreme weather events have significant impacts not only on their physical well-being but also their mental health.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 and has relied heavily on crowdfunding to cover legal costs. Recognizing the urgency of the issue and the large number of defendants involved, the European Court of Human Rights expedited the case. The claimants assert that the failure to address the accelerating climate crisis violates their human rights, including the rights to life, family life, freedom from inhuman treatment, and freedom from age discrimination.

Their demand is not limited to protecting their own citizens but extends to the countries’ responsibility for safeguarding individuals beyond their borders. They call on the 32 countries, which include the 27 European Union nations, along with Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, to drastically reduce their carbon emissions. Furthermore, they urge these countries to compel businesses operating within their borders to cut emissions throughout their supply chains.

The countries facing the lawsuit have refuted the claimants’ allegations, arguing that none of them have proven to have suffered significant harm from climate change. In response, the government of Greece, which recently faced a summer plagued by extreme heat, fires, and storms, stated that climate change’s existing effects do not seem to directly impact human life or health.

The outcome of this groundbreaking lawsuit remains uncertain. The court could dismiss the claim on procedural grounds or determine that it lacks jurisdiction. However, if the case clears the initial hurdles, it has the potential to reshape climate litigation and advance the fight against the climate crisis.