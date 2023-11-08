Youth Climate Lawsuit Challenges European Countries to Take Action

A groundbreaking lawsuit filed by six young people from Portugal is set to challenge 32 European countries over their failure to address the human-caused climate crisis. The case, which will be heard by the European Court of Human Rights, marks the first time a climate-related lawsuit has been brought to the court. It is also the largest of the three climate cases currently being considered.

The young claimants, ranging in age from 11 to 24, argue that they are directly impacted by climate change and demand that these countries significantly accelerate their climate action efforts. A favorable ruling in their favor would not only compel countries to scale up their climate ambitions but also set a precedent for similar lawsuits worldwide, highlighting the human rights obligations of nations to protect people from the climate crisis.

However, if the court rules against the claimants, it could have detrimental implications for future climate litigation. Gearóid Ó Cuinn, the director of Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), which supports the claimants, describes this case as a “David and Goliath” battle of unprecedented scale and potential impact.

The origins of this lawsuit trace back to 2017, when devastating wildfires ravaged Portugal, scorching 500,000 hectares and resulting in the deaths of over 100 people. The subsequent impact on the claimants’ lives, compounded by frequent and intense heatwaves, has fueled their determination to seek justice. The extreme heat disrupts their daily routine, hampers their ability to focus on education, and poses serious threats to their mental well-being.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 and supported by crowdfunding, was expedited by the European Court of Human Rights due to its pressing nature and the significant number of defendants involved. The claimants are invoking their rights to life, family life, freedom from inhuman treatment, and freedom from age-based discrimination, arguing that countries fueling the climate crisis have a duty to protect not only their citizens but also those beyond their borders.

The individuals behind the suit are calling for substantial reductions in planet-heating emissions from the 32 countries involved, including the member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. They also want these countries to hold corporations headquartered within their borders accountable for emissions throughout their supply chains.

However, the defendants have countered the claims, asserting that the claimants have not adequately demonstrated significant harm resulting from climate change. Greece, for example, stated in its response that the effects of climate change have not directly affected human life or health.

The outcome of this lawsuit holds significant implications. The court may dismiss the case on procedural grounds or decline jurisdiction altogether. Yet, should it proceed, the case could mark a pivotal moment in the fight for climate justice, with potential ramifications that extend far beyond Europe.