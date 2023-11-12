Ukraine’s Ingenious Decoy Weapons: A Cost-Effective Defense Strategy

In Ukraine, a remarkable defense strategy has emerged – the use of decoy weapons. These replica weapons, created by metallurgy group Metinvest, are designed to be destroyed quickly by Russian forces, diverting their attention and resources away from genuine targets.

Metinvest, Ukraine’s largest metallurgy group, specializes in the production of decoy weapons that closely resemble authentic American and European killing technology. These decoys, made from a combination of cheap plywood and metal, are designed to deceive Russian heat-seeking radars and drones into identifying them as real weapons.

The primary purpose of these decoy weapons is two-fold – to save Ukrainian lives by drawing fire away from genuine military assets, and to exhaust Russian forces’ valuable resources, including expensive kamikaze drones, shells, and missiles.

Metinvest’s decoy weapons are not only remarkably true to life but also significantly cheaper to produce compared to their authentic counterparts. For instance, the real M777 155mm howitzer costs several million dollars, while Metinvest’s version can be made for less than $1000 using simple materials like old sewer pipes.

The success of these decoy weapons is measured by their ability to stay in the field before being destroyed. If a specific design survives for too long, the decoy designers go back to the drawing board, continuously improving their replicas to remain effective against increasingly sophisticated weaponry.

Metinvest’s goal is not to count the number of decoys produced but rather the number of those destroyed. The faster their decoys are destroyed, the better it is for their strategy. So far, hundreds of these decoy weapons have been destroyed, and the company is struggling to keep up with the army’s demand.

These decoys have become an integral part of Ukraine’s defense strategy, providing a cost-effective means to deter and divert enemy forces. As the conflict continues, Metinvest’s catalogue of fake weaponry continues to grow, showcasing their ingenuity and commitment to protecting Ukrainian lives.

FAQ

What are decoy weapons?

Decoy weapons are replicas of actual military equipment designed to divert enemy attention and resources away from genuine targets.

What is the purpose of decoy weapons?

The primary purpose of decoy weapons is to save lives by drawing fire away from real military assets and exhausting the enemy’s resources.

How are these decoy weapons made?

Metinvest, Ukraine’s largest metallurgy group, produces these decoy weapons using a combination of cheap plywood and metal to replicate the appearance of genuine weapons.

How effective are these decoy weapons?

The success of these decoy weapons is measured by their ability to stay in the field before being destroyed. The faster they are destroyed, the better it is for the overall defense strategy.

Are these decoy weapons cost-effective?

Compared to their authentic counterparts, these decoy weapons are significantly cheaper to produce, allowing for a cost-effective defense strategy.

Sources: CNN