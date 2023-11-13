Lamenting the Loss: Influential Czech Diplomat Karel Schwarzenberg Passes Away

Former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg, a prominent figure in the post-Communist era of the country, has passed away at the age of 85, according to officials. Schwarzenberg, born into a respected Czech family, played a crucial role as a senior aide to Vaclav Havel, the former dissident who won the country’s first free election in 1990. Over the course of his political career, Schwarzenberg served twice as foreign minister between 2007 and 2013.

Recognized for his staunch support of European integration, Schwarzenberg’s influence reached beyond conservative circles to include urban liberal groups and younger individuals engaged in politics. The late diplomat was truly a patriot and championed the vision of a united Europe, as described by the Vaclav Havel Library, an organization he co-founded.

Schwarzenberg’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who admired him. Miroslav Kalousek, founder of the TOP09 party that Schwarzenberg led from its inception, expressed his deep gratitude towards him in a heartfelt social media post, emphasizing Schwarzenberg’s immense kindness and influence on his own life.

Throughout his life, Schwarzenberg faced adversity due to his family’s background as prominent individuals targeted by the Communists who seized power in 1948. The vast Schwarzenberg property, including chateaux, forests, and land primarily located near Austria, was confiscated during the communist regime. In exile in Austria, however, he managed the family estate and actively supported the anti-communist human rights movement while sponsoring a library of banned Czech literature.

A pivotal moment came with the Velvet Revolution in 1989, marking the peaceful end of Communist rule in Czechoslovakia. Schwarzenberg, Havel’s chief of staff, spoke of the incomparable joy he experienced upon his return to his homeland. His presence inspired two generations of diplomats, with the Czech Foreign Ministry highlighting his unwavering dedication to preserving the freedom, democracy, and position of the Czech Republic in Europe and the world.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg hailed Schwarzenberg as an unwavering advocate of democracy and the European idea, defining him as a true Central European. In addition to his political achievements, Schwarzenberg also became a senator in 2004 and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the TOP09 party, which remains an influential junior member of the current center-right government coalition.

Schwarzenberg’s legacy continues to resonate within Czech politics despite his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2013, where he was defeated by Milos Zeman, another prominent figure in post-1989 Czech politics who concluded his second presidential term earlier this year.

Sources: Reuters.com