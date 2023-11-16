Netanyahu Calls for Accountability as Gaza Crisis Intensifies

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s concerns over the “killing of women, of children, and of babies” in Gaza. Netanyahu emphasized that it is Hamas, not Israel, that should be held accountable for the ongoing violence.

Netanyahu referred to the recent attacks in Gaza and highlighted the atrocities committed by Hamas. He stated that it is Hamas, not Israel, deliberately targeting civilians and perpetrating horrific acts of violence. While Israel strives to protect civilians, Hamas actively endangers them.

The Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that Israel provides humanitarian corridors and safe zones for civilians in Gaza. However, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint, effectively using them as human shields. Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas, not Israel, should be held responsible for this double war crime.

Trudeau’s remarks on the Gaza situation reflect the growing global concern for the densely-populated region. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has already resulted in over 11,000 casualties in Gaza and displaced more than 1.5 million people. Heartbreaking images of newborns struggling due to power cuts have brought attention to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Trudeau called on the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint and urged an end to the killing of innocent civilians. His remarks mark a significant shift in his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Q: What is the conflict between Israel and Hamas about?

A: The conflict between Israel and Hamas has deep historical and political roots. It involves territorial disputes, the status of Jerusalem, the rights of Palestinians, and the security concerns of both sides.

Q: Are there any efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully?

A: Various international organizations and countries have been involved in mediation efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. However, reaching a long-term solution has proven challenging due to the complex nature of the conflict and the deep-seated grievances on both sides.

