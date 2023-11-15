Canada-India Relations: From the Air India Bombing to a Strained History

In a recent address to the House of Commons, Justin Trudeau made a significant statement that reverberated across international borders. However, this isn’t the first time a member of the Trudeau family has sparked controversy with India. The strained relations between Canada and India have a long history, with incidents that date back to the tenure of Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau.

One of the most notable events that marred the Canada-India relationship was the Air India bombing in 1985. The tragedy unfolded when a bomb planted on an Air India flight by Talwinder Singh Parmar, the leader of Babbar Khalsa International, exploded mid-air, resulting in the loss of 329 innocent lives. Parmar, who had fled from India after killing two policemen in Punjab, was sought for extradition by the Indian government. However, despite India’s pleas, Canada did not take immediate action, leading to strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Air India bombing remains etched in the collective memory of both countries, forever impacting how Canada and India interact with each other. The incident exposed the failures in intelligence-sharing and security measures, prompting both nations to reassess their protocols to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Throughout the years, India has made multiple requests to Canada, urging them to address the issue of Khalistani supporters and gangsters operating from Canadian soil. However, little action has been taken by the Canadian government to address these concerns, further widening the gap between the two countries.

Q: What is Khalistan?

A: Khalistan refers to the proposed homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region, which some activists have sought to establish as an independent state.

Q: Who was Talwinder Singh Parmar?

A: Talwinder Singh Parmar was the leader of the extremist organization Babbar Khalsa International, responsible for orchestrating the Air India bombing in 1985.

Q: How did the Air India bombing impact Canada-India relations?

A: The Air India bombing strained relations between Canada and India, as Canada did not immediately take action to extradite the prime suspect, causing disappointment and frustration on the Indian side.

Q: Has Canada addressed the issue of Khalistani supporters?

A: Despite multiple requests from India, Canada has yet to fully address the concerns surrounding Khalistani supporters and their activities on Canadian soil.

Q: What steps have been taken to prevent future tragedies like the Air India bombing?

A: The Air India bombing prompted both Canada and India to reassess their intelligence-sharing and security measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

(Source: The Times of India)