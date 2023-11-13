In a surprising turn of events, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a public apology on behalf of the Canadian Parliament for mistakenly honoring a man who fought in a Nazi division during World War II. The incident, which occurred during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Ottawa, has left Canada’s diplomatic reputation in tatters.

Trudeau, in a televised address, expressed his deep regret and offered “Parliament’s unreserved apologies” to the world. He acknowledged that the tribute paid to Yaroslav Hunka, a member of the First Ukrainian Division, was a horrendous violation of the memory of those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. The Prime Minister emphasized the pain caused not only to the Jewish community but also to the Polish, Roma, LGBTQI+, disabled, racialized, and other targeted communities during the Nazi genocide.

The incident has had far-reaching consequences for Ukraine’s public relations efforts. As Ukraine attempts to garner support in its ongoing fight against Russia, Moscow has seized on this debacle to undermine Ukraine’s credibility on the international stage. Trudeau’s apology comes as a significant blow to Ukraine’s aspirations for global solidarity.

Trudeau did not take questions from reporters but directed blame towards the House of Commons speaker, Anthony Rota, who publicly praised Hunka as a Ukrainian and Canadian “hero.” Rota, who has since resigned, accepted responsibility for the incident and issued an apology. Hunka’s presence in Parliament garnered a standing ovation from Canadian politicians and President Zelenskyy.

The blame game between Trudeau’s Liberal Party and the opposition Conservatives continues. While the Liberals squarely point fingers at Rota for causing the embarrassing tribute, the Conservatives place the responsibility on Trudeau himself. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is currently ahead of Trudeau in the polls, criticized the Prime Minister, stating that the incident has severely damaged Canada’s diplomatic reputation.

