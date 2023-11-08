Justin Trudeau Apologizes for Applauding Ukrainian Veteran with Nazi Ties

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology on behalf of Canada’s parliament for the incident that took place last week. In a media briefing in Ottawa, Trudeau referred to the incident as “deeply embarrassing” and expressed regret for the applause given to a Ukrainian veteran with Nazi ties during World War II.

Trudeau acknowledged the diplomatic consequences that arose from this incident, particularly in relation to the visiting Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. He expressed deep sorrow for the situation that put President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in an uncomfortable position. Additionally, Trudeau expressed concern over the politicization of this mistake by Russia and its supporters to spread false propaganda about Ukraine’s motives and aspirations.

The incident occurred when House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota praised Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran, during an address by President Zelensky. Hunka was hailed as a hero who fought for Ukrainian independence against Russian aggressors and supported the troops. However, it was later revealed that Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit.

The revelation sparked widespread condemnation from human rights organizations and Jewish communities, who denounced the Ukrainian volunteers of that unit as “ultra-nationalist ideologues.” These individuals supported the idea of an ethnically homogenous Ukrainian state and endorsed ethnic cleansing.

The aftermath of this incident led to the resignation of House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota. Furthermore, there have been discussions regarding the possible extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, with Poland’s Minister of Education taking steps towards that process.

Trudeau’s formal apology highlights the importance of acknowledging historical context and educating oneself to avoid inadvertently supporting individuals or groups associated with hateful ideologies. It serves as a reminder to exercise caution and sensitivity when applauding and honoring war veterans, ensuring that their actions align with the values of inclusivity and respect for all people.