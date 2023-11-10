Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes for Honoring Former Nazi Soldier in Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued an apology after a man who served in a Nazi unit during World War II was honored in the Canadian Parliament. Trudeau referred to the incident as a “terrible mistake” that harmed the memory of all those who suffered during the Holocaust.

The man in question, Yaroslav Hunka, 98, received two standing ovations during a special session attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it was later revealed that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS Nazi military unit.

Trudeau, in his apology, also expressed his regret to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation, emphasizing that the incident has been used for Russian “propaganda.” He stated that it is concerning to think that such an error is being politicized to spread false information about Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The Russian authorities, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last year, criticized the decision to honor Hunka as “outrageous.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Western countries, including Canada, of failing to educate their younger generations about the history of World War II and the threat of fascism.

Trudeau’s office and his Liberal Party government have clarified that they had no prior knowledge of Hunka’s invitation to Parliament. The prime minister emphasized that the speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was solely responsible for the recognition.

Following the incident, Rota announced his resignation amid mounting pressure. He expressed regret for his error in recognizing the former Nazi soldier. Meanwhile, Trudeau has faced criticism from political opponents, with Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre accusing the prime minister of inadequate vetting.

The leader of the progressive New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, highlighted the damage caused by the incident to Canada’s reputation, the Jewish community, and the war effort in Ukraine. He called for concrete actions to rectify the situation.

Trudeau’s apology and acknowledgment of the mistake seek to address the concerns raised by various groups and political leaders. It remains to be seen how Canada will handle the fallout from this incident and take steps to restore trust and credibility on the international stage.