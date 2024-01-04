Truckers Rally Against Controversial Road Safety Law in India

Truckers in India have taken a stand against a new hit-and-run law, sparking a nationwide strike. The law, which proposes severe penalties for hit-and-run incidents, including imprisonment for up to 10 years or hefty fines, aims to address the country’s alarmingly high road accident-related death rates.

India, despite having only 1% of the global vehicular population, holds the unenviable record for the highest number of road accident-related deaths worldwide. Hit-and-run cases alone account for a significant portion of these fatalities, making up 18.1% of total accidental deaths according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2022. However, it is important to note that truck-related incidents contribute to only 11.3% of the overall death toll.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party argues that the new law aims to save lives and applies to all vehicles, truckers vehemently disagree. They claim that the legislation disproportionately targets truck drivers, who spend an average of approximately 12 hours on the road, covering about 260 miles each day. Moreover, trucking businesses assert that the stricter regulations could discourage individuals from pursuing a career in this already dwindling profession.

The opposition Congress party has lent its support to the protests, raising concerns about potential exploitation and corruption under the guise of law enforcement. The demonstrations, initially planned for three days, resulted in widespread disruptions to supply chains, extensive road blockages, traffic congestion, and sporadic incidents of violence. Panic-buying of fuel led to long queues at gas stations, causing temporary shortages. The situation has gradually stabilized, but the impact on trade has been estimated at around $12 million per day by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

In discussions held between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIMTC union, efforts have been made to address the concerns raised by truckers. These include defining the criteria for reckless or negligent driving and establishing protocols for reporting incidents to authorities. Drivers also demand that the government acknowledge the potential risks of mob violence if they transport the injured to hospitals.

It is evident that the trucking community insists on being heard and having their perspectives taken into account to ensure a more equitable and effective road safety law. As Byram Dhalla, the director of B.D. Dhalla Transport, emphasizes, “The law needs careful thought and assurance of comfort to the driver fraternity.”

