The First Strike on the Crimean Bridge: Unveiling the Hidden Tactics Behind the Attack

The Crimean Bridge has become a battleground, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. The first strike on the bridge, which occurred in October 2022, was a meticulously planned and executed operation carried out by Ukrainian forces. Unlike the more recent attack involving naval surface drones, this initial strike involved the use of explosives concealed in rolls.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, shared insights into the planning and execution of the attack in a recent interview. He emphasized that the operation was exclusively prepared by Ukrainian forces, with no involvement from foreign intelligence services.

To overcome the challenges of transporting explosives to the bridge, the SSU considered various options. Ultimately, they settled on hiding the explosives in cellophane foil, carefully calculating the thickness to evade customs scanners. The rolls filled an entire container and weighed the equivalent of 21 tonnes of TNT.

Passing cargo undetected to the bridge location posed another obstacle. Maliuk remains tight-lipped about the route taken, but he emphasized that Ukraine relied solely on the capabilities of their own security service and did not involve any foreign partners.

The Ukrainian forces also had to contend with special electronic warfare systems near the Crimean Bridge, designed to disrupt GPS coordinates on explosive devices. To overcome this challenge, Maliuk and his team developed a sophisticated system, enabling the explosives to detonate in the early morning hours of 8 October 2022, precisely in the middle of the bridge.

The successful execution of the attack provided a significant blow to the bridge’s integrity and demonstrated Ukraine’s determination to resist Russian occupation. While the latest attack involving naval drones showcased Ukraine’s evolving capabilities, the first strike revealed the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Ukrainian forces in their efforts to counter Russian aggression.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia rages on, it remains to be seen what further tactics and strategies will unfold in the ongoing battle for control over the Crimean Bridge.